      Weather Alert

Commissioners, Board of Elections at Standstill on Purchase of New Equipment

Jim Michaels
Apr 1, 2021 @ 8:27am
Stark County Board of Elections

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The controversy over new voting machines in Stark County is no closer to resolution.

Commissioners Wednesday took no action on a demand by the Board of Elections to approve the purchase of new Dominion equipment.

Both sides look to be checking their legal options.

In a statement read before the meeting, President Bill Smith says the board’s lack of transparency regarding purchase options and costs continues.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Peddling Meth
Canton Man Joins Girlfriend, Getting 3 Years in Child Locked in Dog Cage Incident
ODOT 2021 Construction: $122 Million Being Spent on 22 Ongoing, New Projects
Wanted Jackson Man From Fatal November Accident in Stark Jail