CommQuest Offering Assistance, Seeing Detox Patients
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Is COVID-19 leading people to seek help for addiction issues?
CommQuest is seeing more people coming into detox the last three days, but it’s not known if there is a connection.
CEO Keith Hochadel says those with anxiety and other concerns are welcome to call CommQuest.
He says they are essential and they are open as usual.
The main number for an appointment or someone to talk to is 330-455-0374.
The detox unit at Aultman can be reached at 330-830-3373
The unit in Alliance is accessible at 330-821-08503.