Coroner Seeking Larger Location in Canton Township
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners are considering a plan to move the county coroner’s facilities from the Sheriff’s Office to the county-owned Southgate Center in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.
Commissioner Bill Smith says the current space is not working well, with people forced to walk past bodies in order to meet with the coroner.
The coroner reportedly told commissioners the renovations at Southgate would run about $700,000.