(WHBC) – A Canton man is dead. and a city man faces charges in connection with the shooting death early Sunday morning at a city bar.

22-year-old Nigel Jackson was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the R Bar in the 100 block of Wertz Avenue NW.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

24-year-old Tavist Chester has been arrested, charged with murder.

No word on the circumstances or a motive.