CPD: Plenty of Damage When Speeding SUV Hits Garage, 4 Parked Cars, Pole

Jim Michaels
Mar 12, 2021 @ 3:40pm
Garage heavily damaged in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave NW in Canton, after being hit by an SUV which struck four other cars and a pole. (Contributed by WHBC listener)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue investigating after a Canton driver struck a garage, four parked cars and a pole early Friday morning along Lincoln Avenue NW, just off West Tusc.

No injuries are reported, but damage is reported to be extensive.

Police say speed was a factor.

