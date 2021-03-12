CPD: Plenty of Damage When Speeding SUV Hits Garage, 4 Parked Cars, Pole
Garage heavily damaged in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave NW in Canton, after being hit by an SUV which struck four other cars and a pole. (Contributed by WHBC listener)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue investigating after a Canton driver struck a garage, four parked cars and a pole early Friday morning along Lincoln Avenue NW, just off West Tusc.
No injuries are reported, but damage is reported to be extensive.
Police say speed was a factor.