CPD Tech, Officers, Real Time Crime Center Combine in Car Window Smashing Arrests
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department’s newest on-the-street technology is paying dividends, helping in the arrests of 20-year-old Jose Bower Lara and 19-year-old Christopher McKeown in connection with nearly 150 car window smash-ins in the city.
The Wi-Fiber technology uses strategically-placed cameras and license plate-readers, with patrol officers coordinating with an officer in the department’s Real Time Crime Center.
The department is adding more cameras and readers soon.