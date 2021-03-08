      Weather Alert

CPD Tech, Officers, Real Time Crime Center Combine in Car Window Smashing Arrests

Jim Michaels
Mar 8, 2021 @ 7:19am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department’s newest on-the-street technology is paying dividends, helping in the arrests of 20-year-old Jose Bower Lara and 19-year-old Christopher McKeown in connection with nearly 150 car window smash-ins in the city.

The Wi-Fiber technology uses strategically-placed cameras and license plate-readers, with patrol officers coordinating with an officer in the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

The department is adding more cameras and readers soon.

