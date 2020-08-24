‘Dangerous’ Man Wanted by Akron Police Arrested in South Dakota
Timothy Sargent (US Marshal Service)
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man considered armed and dangerous and wanted for several Akron shootings has been arrested.
the U.S. Marshal Service says Timothy Sargent was picked up near Sioux Falls South Dakota early Monday morning.
Savannah Emich who was traveling with Sargent was also arrested.
Sargent was suspected of shooting a man near the Towpath Trail a week ago.
He and Emich are also wanted for shooting two people outside an Indiana state park last week.