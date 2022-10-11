Deciding the FED

And down the stretch we come! Week 9...broadcast #10 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC/Mix 94.1.

A Key Federal League collision as Rock ‘Em Blue will travel to The PTO as PERRY will host the LAKE!! Two extremely talented programs.…one trying to right the ship....the other bouncing back from adversity and looking to close out the season in convincing fashion. .

The PANTHERS....a strong finish that fell short against Green. Perry has lost 3 of the last 4. For what numbers are worth....250+ running the football in the loss to Green. De‘Andre Church hit the 1,000 mark for the second consecutive season. (CONGRATS!!) No surprise there...however the opposition is running more plays from scrimmage than Perry. Case in point Green 55 plays....Perry 47. Panthers pride themselves on time of possession. The hope is to flip that against a very good Bluestreak team.

LAKE has one blemish....a loss two weeks ago vs Mckinley, but they bounced back in fine fashion vs Hoover. They encountered adversity....they succeeded. Time to focus on Perry. Outstanding two QB attacks with Will Butler and Cale Jarvis. The offense pounded for 216 rushing yards. The defense yielded only 69 yards rushing last week. It picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles. The definition of Rock‘em Blue.

This will be an outstanding Federal League battle. Pride. Respect. Discipline. Focus. Despite glaring differences in the win/loss column both teams will show.

From my perspective in the Booth – both will bring their A game. Down the stretch in the Federal League never disappoints. Kickoff Friday Night at 7pm!! Kenny, Denny, Mark, and myself look forward to seeing you all On the Radio!!