DeWine Using President’s Diagnosis as Teaching Moment

Jim Michaels
Oct 7, 2020 @ 7:40am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine in his bi-weekly coronavirus update Tuesday, while asking for prayers for the president and First Lady, also treated the diagnoses as a teaching moment.

DeWine says if the President of the United States can get the virus, no one is immune.

He did say that he wishes the president would wear a mask more often.

DeWine says here are the lessons to be learned:

  1. Anyone can get the virus, even the president.
  2. Even frequent testing needs to be supplemented by masks.
  3. Masks
  4. Distancing
  5. Contact tracing
