DeWine: ‘Very Concerned’ About Violence, Calls Up Guard
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is calling up the Ohio National Guard for possible violent protests over the next week in Columbus and Washington.
580 Guard members are being activated.
DeWine estimates about 200 of them will go to DC.
The governor says he’s “very concerned” after seeing even more disturbing images from the U.S. Capitol attack.