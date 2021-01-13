      Weather Alert

DeWine: ‘Very Concerned’ About Violence, Calls Up Guard

Jim Michaels
Jan 13, 2021 @ 6:49am
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is calling up the Ohio National Guard for possible violent protests over the next week in Columbus and Washington.

580 Guard members are being activated.

DeWine estimates about 200 of them will go to DC.

The governor says he’s “very concerned” after seeing even more disturbing images from the U.S. Capitol attack.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Ryan: 'Jobs Will be Lost' Over Mishandling of DC 'Insurrection'
THURSDAY UPDATE: Cases Over 10,000 Again, Stark Vaccine Rate Over 2%
Canton-Area Man Gets Up Close During DC Protest
Orrville Police Shoot Suspected Killer of Young City Woman