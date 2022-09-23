It’s Week 6…..Game 7…our 78th Year as THE Voice of High School Football! Down the stretch we come for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week as Canton McKinley Bulldogs will host the Vikings of North Canton Hoover. Not exactly what we anticipated coming into this week 6 match up… Mckinley struggling mightily out of the gates losing their opening 4 games. However, they post win #1 in a must win against Green last week. Things came together especially on the defensive side against a very potent offense of Green….holding them to a season low in points….forcing TO’s (2 picks including a 52 yard pick 6)..tallied two sacks and disrupted the line of scrimmage.

Offense….finally put together a strong ground game and timely passing. 258 and 4 TDs on the ground (Nino Hill continues to impress) and QB Keaton Rode threw for 3 TD’s and Zero picks and was simply steady managing the offense.

Enter North Canton. 4 – 1 out of the gates and surprising to some. They were decimated by graduation….one returning starter on both sides of the line. A split after two weeks…then reeling off 3 in a row! RB Luke Roach is showing signs of working toward another 1,000 yard season. QB Carson Dyrlund has steadily round into mid season form and Mason Ashby is a threat receiving and special teams. All the ingredients will be on display for an outstanding Federal League match up at Tom Benson HOF Stadium on Friday Night! From my perspective In the Booth you should expect nothing less as we head down the stretch!! High School Football Lives Here – 1480 WHBC/MIX94.1. Kenny, Denny, Mark and yours truly will see y’all On the Radio!!