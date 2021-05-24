Doylestown Man Being Arraigned in Canton Killing
Zachary Becker (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County man is being arraigned on a murder charge Monday morning.
This after Canton police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Zachary Becker of Doylestown in connection with the killing 38-year-old Michael Gates of Canton last week.
Gates was found unresponsive inside his apartment on 9th Street NE near Walnut Avenue.
Becker was arrested in Richville on Thursday.