Duncan Plaza in Massillon Set for After-Pandemic Activities

Jim Michaels
Jun 3, 2021 @ 5:55am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It would appear Massillon’s renovated Duncan Plaza comes just in time for the post-pandemic era.

The $1.3 million project includes an amphitheatre, with seating for as many as 800.

The summer concert series is moving off Lincoln Street to the plaza.

Also this summer, farmer’s markets and a big Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

Even the annual pep rally kicking off the football season also moves back to the Duncan.

