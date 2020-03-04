      Weather Alert

Election Preview: CCSD Looking for Passage of 7.9 Mill Additional Levy

Jim Michaels
Mar 4, 2020 @ 8:46am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio primary election is less than two weeks away.

The Canton City School District is asking for a 7.9 mill additional levy for current expenses, for a continuing period of time.

Superintendent Jeffrey Graham says even with passage of the levy, they look to reduce staff and administration by scheduling more efficiently.

They do hope to add to arts programming in the district, however.

The levy is Issue 19 on the ballot.

