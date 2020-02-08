      Weather Alert

Enough Snow to Shovel, Cause Accidents

Jim Michaels
Feb 8, 2020 @ 7:00am
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Snowfall from early in the morning until late in the evening Friday made it an interesting day on the roadways.

Observers at the Akron Canton Airport measured 2 inches of snow for the day, but small pockets of heavy snow left larger amounts in some areas.

The snow contributed to a number of accidents last evening across Stark County.

A 73-year-old pedestrian was injured when he came to assist drivers involved in a three-car accident on Everhard Road SW just west of Main Street in North Canton.

There were no reported injuries in a four-car pileup on the Lincolnway Viaduct in Massillon.

In both cases, road surfaces were said to be icy.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon