Enough Snow to Shovel, Cause Accidents
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Snowfall from early in the morning until late in the evening Friday made it an interesting day on the roadways.
Observers at the Akron Canton Airport measured 2 inches of snow for the day, but small pockets of heavy snow left larger amounts in some areas.
The snow contributed to a number of accidents last evening across Stark County.
A 73-year-old pedestrian was injured when he came to assist drivers involved in a three-car accident on Everhard Road SW just west of Main Street in North Canton.
There were no reported injuries in a four-car pileup on the Lincolnway Viaduct in Massillon.
In both cases, road surfaces were said to be icy.