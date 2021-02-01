      Weather Alert

FBI: Man Who Attacked Federal Officer at Capitol Has Summit Ties

Jim Michaels
Feb 1, 2021 @ 3:06pm
Man with apparent Summit County ties wanted by FBI, seen at Capitol riot. (FBI)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The FBI is hoping to track down the identity and whereabouts of a man they says was involved in the Capitol riot, with apparent ties to Summit County.

Agents say the man attacked a federal officer during the January 6th assault.

They have images of the man, as seen above.

You can contact Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Or text TIPSCO with the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Or call the Cleveland FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (324-6446).

