FBI: Man Who Attacked Federal Officer at Capitol Has Summit Ties
Man with apparent Summit County ties wanted by FBI, seen at Capitol riot. (FBI)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The FBI is hoping to track down the identity and whereabouts of a man they says was involved in the Capitol riot, with apparent ties to Summit County.
Agents say the man attacked a federal officer during the January 6th assault.
They have images of the man, as seen above.
You can contact Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677).
Or text TIPSCO with the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Or call the Cleveland FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (324-6446).