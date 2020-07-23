      Breaking News
DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

Feds: How Householder Enterprise Made Nuclear Ballot Issue a Non-Starter

Jim Michaels
Jul 23, 2020 @ 8:22am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may wonder how Larry Householder was able to subvert the process of putting the nuclear bailout on the ballot after it passed the legislature.

Federal prosecutors say Householder and his “associates” paid those gathering signatures to leave the state, even paying plane fare.

The feds also say the enterprise paid off companies whose business it was to gather signatures for referendums.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire