Feds: How Householder Enterprise Made Nuclear Ballot Issue a Non-Starter
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may wonder how Larry Householder was able to subvert the process of putting the nuclear bailout on the ballot after it passed the legislature.
Federal prosecutors say Householder and his “associates” paid those gathering signatures to leave the state, even paying plane fare.
The feds also say the enterprise paid off companies whose business it was to gather signatures for referendums.