Five Face Federal Charges in Gun Store Heist

(WHBC) – Federal charges now for five Canton men in connection with that heist and attempted heist at two local gun stores earlier this year.

Robert Clark Jr, Marquelis Thomas, Shymeik Barkley, God Gibson and Jamaryon Frazier have been indicted on ‘theft of firearms’ counts by a federal grand jury.

The men are accused of breaking into Elite Security Consultants in the 1300 block of Market Avenue N in Canton, stealing 22 guns from there.

All but Barkley also face charges for trying to break into Stark Arms on Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.