Former Canton Man Arrested in Vietnam on Child Porn Charges
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)
(WHBC) – A former Canton resident is back on American soil after being arrested in Vietnam on federal child pornography charges.
67-year-old Larry Smith returned to the U.S Wednesday to face the charges in a federal court in Seattle.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio says in 2013, Smith had laptops and hard drives with images of children engaged in sex acts.
He moved to Florida, was indicted, then relocated to Vietnam.