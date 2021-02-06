Former Columbus Police Officer Arraigned in Andre Hill Shooting Death, High Bond Set
People demonstrate outside the Franklin County Courthouse where former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was being arraigned for the shooting death of Andre Hill, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A magistrate judge on Friday set bond at $3 million for Coy, the white former Ohio police officer charged with murder in the December shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man. Coy pleaded not guilty on Friday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for the former Columbus police office charged with murder for shooting to death an unarmed Black man was set at $3 million on Friday.
Adam Coy appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court after being indicted and arrested this week.
He’s accused of killing 47-year-old Andre Hill a few days before Christmas.