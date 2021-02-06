      Weather Alert

Former Columbus Police Officer Arraigned in Andre Hill Shooting Death, High Bond Set

Jim Michaels
Feb 6, 2021 @ 6:00am
People demonstrate outside the Franklin County Courthouse where former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was being arraigned for the shooting death of Andre Hill, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A magistrate judge on Friday set bond at $3 million for Coy, the white former Ohio police officer charged with murder in the December shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man. Coy pleaded not guilty on Friday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for the former Columbus police office charged with murder for shooting to death an unarmed Black man was set at $3 million on Friday.

Adam Coy appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court after being indicted and arrested this week.

He’s accused of killing 47-year-old Andre Hill a few days before Christmas.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: AccuWeather Still Calls for 4 to 8 Inches of Total Snowfall, Snow Parking Bans in Place
UPDATE: Advisories Down, 6 Inches Across Stark, 8 Reported in Carroll
Accused Killer of 6-Year-Old Deemed Not Competent to Stand Trial
No Insanity Defense in Upcoming Stockdale Trial