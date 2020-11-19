Franklin Goes Purple, Most Red on Weekly Coronavirus Color-Coded Map
Color-coded coronavirus map for northern Ohio for Nov, 19, 2020. (Ohio Department of health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has its first Purple Level-4 county: Franklin, and the Columbus area.
Tuscarawas County was in danger of going there, but remains at Red Level-3 as are Stark and most local counties.
Tuscarawas is also off the watch list.
There are no Yellow Level-1 counties and only 16 Orange Level-2 counties including Carroll.