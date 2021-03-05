FRIDAY UPDATE: 1750 New Cases, More Deaths Added to Tally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported 1750 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
Stark County had 53 new cases.
The Ohio Department of health days it added 752 deaths to the count on Friday, including 428 Ohioans who passed away in another state.
The department says other states do not send death data on a regular basis.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri March 5
Ohio: 976,230 cases (+1750),
17,502 deaths (+752)
Stark: 29,548 cases (+53),
826 deaths (+23)