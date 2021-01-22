FRIDAY UPDATE: 4300 New Cases, Local Counties Remain Orange Level-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – The state reported nearly 4300 new cases of the virus on Friday, down from reports of the last few days.
Stark County had 155 new cases.
The weekly color-coded map that came out Thursday looks exactly the same as the previous map.
Hamilton County remains the only Purple Level-4 county, with Stark, Carroll and all other area counties at Orange Level-3.
Here is the Friday report:
Fri Jan 22
Ohio: 853,982 cases (+4278), 10,599 deaths (81)
Stark: 25,598 cases (+155), 430 deaths (+1)