      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: 4300 New Cases, Local Counties Remain Orange Level-3

Jim Michaels
Jan 22, 2021 @ 2:14pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – The state reported nearly 4300 new cases of the virus on Friday, down from reports of the last few days.

Stark County had 155 new cases.

The weekly color-coded map that came out Thursday looks exactly the same as the previous map.

Hamilton County remains the only Purple Level-4 county, with Stark, Carroll and all other area counties at Orange Level-3.

Here is the Friday report:

Fri Jan 22
Ohio: 853,982 cases (+4278), 10,599 deaths (81)
Stark: 25,598 cases (+155), 430 deaths (+1)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Biden's Inauguration Flags - Stunning sight in Washington DC!
Canton Man Arrested in Murder of City Woman, Bond Set at $1 Million
'Homeless' Man Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Death from June in Pike
TUESDAY UPDATE: Back Up to 5000 New Cases