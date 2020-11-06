FRIDAY UPDATE: 5000+ New Cases, 151 in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both the state and Stark County set new records for daily coronavirus cases on Friday.
Ohio added another 5008 cases, taking the total since the pandemic started to over 240,000.
And Stark County had 151 of those cases, taking its total over 5000.
The governor said on Thursday that he and the Department of Health are “looking at doing some things” to address the surge in numbers.
He addresses the state again Tuesday, or perhaps sooner if warranted, he said.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Nov 6
Ohio: 240,178 cases (+5008),
5494 deaths (+33)
Stark: 5043 cases (+151),
189 deaths (same)