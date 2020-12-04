      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: Most Single-Day New Cases in Stark

Jim Michaels
Dec 4, 2020 @ 2:30pm
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Except for the day after Thanksgiving when two days worth of numbers were provided, Stark County reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The 482 new cases brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 12,000.

Ohio reported over 10,000 cases and 129 new reported deaths.

Here are the Friday numbers:

Fri Dec 4

Ohio: 456,963 cases (+10,114),
6882 deaths (+129)

Stark: 11,919 cases (+482),
233 deaths (+2)

Popular Posts
Canton Detectives Investigate 12th Street NE Shooting
SUNDAY UPDATE: Case Totals Top 400,000 in Ohio, 10,000 in Stark
If You See One of These, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wants to Know
Deer Gun Season Underway in Ohio
Milestone State, Stark Virus Numbers Surpassed Over Weekend