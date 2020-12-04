FRIDAY UPDATE: Most Single-Day New Cases in Stark
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Except for the day after Thanksgiving when two days worth of numbers were provided, Stark County reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday.
The 482 new cases brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 12,000.
Ohio reported over 10,000 cases and 129 new reported deaths.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Dec 4
Ohio: 456,963 cases (+10,114),
6882 deaths (+129)
Stark: 11,919 cases (+482),
233 deaths (+2)