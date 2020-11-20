FRIDAY UPDATE: New Record Set, Without All the Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state set a new record for coronavirus cases on Friday, despite being behind in getting all the reports in.
Over 8800 new cases were reported.
The Department of Health continues to indicate the data is incomplete.
They are overwhelmed, trying to recheck antigen tests with thousands of reports coming in daily.
Like Thursday, countywide numbers were not immediately available.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Nov 20 (list is not complete, thousands of tests still being rechecked)
Ohio: 335,423 cases (+8808),
5955 deaths (+65)