FRIDAY UPDATE: Under 5000 New Cases, Schools in Summit, Medina to See Vaccine Next Week

Jim Michaels
Jan 29, 2021 @ 2:47pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 5000 new cases of coronavirus Friday at 4874.

Stark County had 174 new cases.

Just 10 of the 88 counties are getting some vaccine for K-12 school employees starting next week.

in our area, that’s just Summit and Medina Counties.

Here’s the Friday report:

Fri Jan 29

Ohio: 888,590 cases (+4874),
11,070 deaths (+64)

Stark: 26,765 cases (+174),
451 deaths (same)

