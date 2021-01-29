FRIDAY UPDATE: Under 5000 New Cases, Schools in Summit, Medina to See Vaccine Next Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 5000 new cases of coronavirus Friday at 4874.
Stark County had 174 new cases.
Just 10 of the 88 counties are getting some vaccine for K-12 school employees starting next week.
in our area, that’s just Summit and Medina Counties.
Here’s the Friday report:
Fri Jan 29
Ohio: 888,590 cases (+4874),
11,070 deaths (+64)
Stark: 26,765 cases (+174),
451 deaths (same)