      Weather Alert

Funding for Safety Projects for 70 Crosswalks in Canton

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2021 @ 5:57am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to a $750,000 grant from ODOT, nearly 70 busy intersections in Canton will be seeing improvements for people trying to walk across the street.

New pedestrian signals that count down the time left to cross will be installed along Tuscarawas Street and Market and Cherry Avenues.

The pavement will also be better-marked for pedestrians.

Some of that work will also be done in school zones.

The projects begin this summer.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting at Man, Daughter in Massillon Front Yard
Canton Man Gets 22 Years for Selling Drugs Out of Car
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton