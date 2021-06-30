GasBuddy: High Gas Prices for Weekend, Maybe Even Higher in July
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Be prepared to open your wallet at the gas station this weekend.
AAA says gas prices are 60-cents a gallon higher than last year in Stark County, and nearly 90-cents higher across Ohio.
GasBuddy says a lot of it is the law of supply and demand, with increased demand pushing prices higher.
GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick deHaan thinks Ohio prices could top three-dollars by 20- to 40-cents in July, but they’ll back off in August,