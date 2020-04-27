      Weather Alert

Governor Announces Reopening Plan Monday Afternoon

Jim Michaels
Apr 27, 2020 @ 5:18am
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is to present his business reopening plan during his daily media briefing Monday afternoon.

On Friday, DeWine announced plans to massively increase testing in the state, with agreements with a couple of companies to produce the needed reagent and swabs, making testing possible for as many as 22,000 people a day by late May.

He also announced plans for the use of 1700 local health department employees across the state to do contact tracing once a person does test positive.

We get the governor’s plan at 2 p.m. Monday on 1480 WHBC.

