      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

Governor Asks for County COVID Defense Teams

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:52am
The Ohio Channel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoping to stem the tide, Governor Mike DeWine is asking each county to form a COVID Defense Team, to come up with recommendations for lowering the virus numbers in their area.

The governor says county and health commissioners, mayors, and business, religious and health care leaders should be among the participants.

He’s begun discussions with county leaders about this, and those discussions will continue.

He’s hoping they can formulate the message locally that will convince more people to wear masks and follow the other protocols.

The governor says people are more likely to follow the advice of someone they know, or feel they know.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
A Plan to "Arrest" Governor Dewine
UPDATE: Canton Police Say Weekend Shooting Death May be Domestic-Related
More Pandemic Help Coming: State Approves $400 Million in Assistance
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested, Sold Drugs That Led to Death of Stark Woman