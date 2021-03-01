Governor Making More Ohioans Eligible for Virus Shots
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Claiming that many of those eligible for a coronavirus shot are able more and more to get an appointment, Governor Mike DeWine has expanded the group of residents able to get vaccinated effective Thursday.
He is lowering the eligibility age to 60 and adding some health conditions for those under that age.
Those conditions include type 1 diabetes, pregnancy and ALS.
Also, law enforcement, child care workers, and funeral employees are eligible.
The governor says this adds over 900,000 to the eligibility list.
DeWine says 448,000 first-shot doses are coming to the state this week.