      Weather Alert

Governor Making More Ohioans Eligible for Virus Shots

Jim Michaels
Mar 1, 2021 @ 4:30pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Claiming that many of those eligible for a coronavirus shot are able more and more to get an appointment, Governor Mike DeWine has expanded the group of residents able to get vaccinated effective Thursday.

He is lowering the eligibility age to 60 and adding some health conditions for those under that age.

Those conditions include type 1 diabetes, pregnancy and ALS.

Also, law enforcement, child care workers, and funeral employees are eligible.

The governor says this adds over 900,000 to the eligibility list.

DeWine says 448,000 first-shot doses are coming to the state this week.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire
Gunfire Hits CFD Medic Vehicle on Busy West Tusc, Two Other Vehicles Hit, No One Hurt
Crash Between ATV and Snowmobile on Ice-Covered Portage Lake Kills 1
Home Looks to be Total Loss in Osnaburg Fire