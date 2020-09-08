Governor May Veto Bill Limiting Ability to Issue Orders
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House has passed another bill attempting to limit the power of the governor to issue certain orders.
In this case, the bill prohibits the executive branch from closing churches and from moving the Election.
The governor reminds Ohioans that he never closed churches during the pandemic, and does not have the authority to move the upcoming General Election.
He doesn’t know if he will veto the bill or not.