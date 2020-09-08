      Weather Alert

Governor May Veto Bill Limiting Ability to Issue Orders

Jim Michaels
Sep 8, 2020 @ 3:27am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House has passed another bill attempting to limit the power of the governor to issue certain orders.

In this case, the bill prohibits the executive branch from closing churches and from moving the Election.

The governor reminds Ohioans that he never closed churches during the pandemic, and does not have the authority to move the upcoming General Election.

He doesn’t know if he will veto the bill or not.

