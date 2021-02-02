      Weather Alert

Governor Presents Two-Year Budget Plan, No Tax Increases

Jim Michaels
Feb 2, 2021 @ 5:57am
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addresses the state on coronavirus on Nov. 11, 2020 (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine presented his two-year budget proposal on Monday.

It’s a $75 billion plan that has no tax increases, but does raise motor vehicle registration fees $10 and title fees by two-dollars in order to fund the State Highway Patrol.

The plan includes a $1 billion COVID relief plan for businesses and communities to be funded largely by federal dollars.

There is criticism of a $50 million ad campaign designed to encourage people in other states to move to Ohio.

