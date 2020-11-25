Governor: Vaccine Should be Here on December 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says he hopes to see the first batch of virus vaccine in the state on December 15.
It’s expected to be the Pfizer brand.
DeWine says the first batch is expected to be 30,000 doses.
The Moderna vaccine is expected to follow about a week later.
Aultman Hospital is expected to see some of that, with more to quickly follow.
Front line health care workers will be the first to get the two-shot doses, two weeks apart.
The governor saying in his media briefing Tuesday that he is also satisfied that initial visitations to retail businesses showed 90-percent mask usage.