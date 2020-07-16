Haidet’s to Stay Despite Route 62 Relocation Project
Courtesy Haidet's Auto Glass.
PLAIN TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’re seeing the houses come down along Route 62 in Plain Township.
A few businesses along the corridor between the Malone Freeway and Maple Avenue NE have been forced to move because of the future relocation project there, but not all of them.
Haidet’s Auto Glass will be staying.
The new four-lane highway being built north of the current road will not impact the longtime business.
Eastbound access to the business will change though, with the only intersection remaining at St Elmo Avenue:
Westbound access: on- and off-highway access from Route 62.
Eastbound access: Make a left at the light at St Elmo Avenue. Make a right on 31st Street and another right on Maple Avenue.
Actual construction of the new roadway won’t begin until the Spring of 2022.