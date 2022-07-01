News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Has Canton’s Curfew Been Sucessful? LISTEN Here

By billy.beebe
July 1, 2022 10:58AM EDT
Pam Cook is joined by Canton Police Chief John Gabbard. Chief Gabbard recaps his first several months on the job, including new programs and changes within the department. When Gabbard took over in May, teen gun violence was a major issue and a new city curfew soon came in hopes of preventing more incidents that had been occurring.   So, is it working?  What else is the Chief doing to bring the community together and keep residents safe?   Find out here.

