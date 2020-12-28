      Weather Alert

Hearing for Convicted Killer of Lake Couple Coming Up in March

Jim Michaels
Dec 28, 2020 @ 5:40am
George Brinkman (WHBC News)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This March, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments for and against the execution of a Cleveland-area man, convicted of killing five people including a Lake Township couple back in 2017.

48-year-old George Brinkman received the death penalty in that and another case where he killed a woman and her two young-adult daughters.

Brinkman is appealing the sentences.

He killed Gene and Roberta John in their Mount Pleasant Street NE home in June 0f 2017

