Help for Ohio’s Beleaguered Restaurants

Jim Michaels
Sep 29, 2020 @ 4:21am
Courtesy Ohio Restaurant Association.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The General Assembly is working to relieve the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant business.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says House Bill 669 which passed in the House and Senate gives eateries the ability to sell three pre-packaged alcoholic beverages with each meal.

The liquor law also loosens up requirements for outdoor seating.

Most restaurants in Ohio have not returned to normal operations since the pandemic started.

