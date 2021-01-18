      Weather Alert

‘Homeless’ Man Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Death from June in Pike

Jim Michaels
Jan 18, 2021 @ 4:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old man listed as “homeless” in Stark County court records will be sentenced later this week in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old Massillon area woman.

Scott Birch pleaded guilty to murder charges on Friday.

Sentencing is this Friday.

Kerry-Anne Mumford was stabbed several times in the neck in the 5300 block of Gracemont Street SW in Pike Township in June.

Her body was dumped in nearby Sandy Creek.

Birch had previously lived in Mineral City.

