      Weather Alert

Hoover Grad Shot at Central Michigan University Off-Campus Party

Jim Michaels
Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:51am

ISABELLA COUNTY, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoover grad and Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller was one of two men shot at an off-campus party over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Keller was in serious condition initially, but said to be recovering on Sunday.

Local police say someone went to a vehicle during a fight and grabbed a gun.

The other victim was a 23-year-old Central Michigan senior.

Keller had just transferred after initially attending the University of Cincinnati after graduation.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
March Canton Shootout Results in Death of Wanted Virginia Man
Does your Cat's Behind touch all the surfaces in your home? A Science Fair Project
Nelson Arraigned From Jail, Bond Remains $2 Million
Bond Set at $1 Million for Former Sandy Valley Teacher