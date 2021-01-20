HRM on Lehman’s Purchase: No Changes Being Made
HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parent company of Hartville Hardware plans no changes with its acquisition of Lehman’s Hardware in Kidron, effective February 1st.
HRM Enterprises COO Zach Coblentz says they told employees of both stores that “100-percent of the people” are being kept.
Coblentz says they liked the Lehman’s brand, especially with its level of online sales.
The longtime family-owned retailer of traditional and historic hardware was initially geared toward the Amish but is now a big tourist attraction and online retailer.
No dollar amount on the purchase is being provided.