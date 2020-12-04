I-77 NB Traffic Pattern Changes Coming Next Week
Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic will travel the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tentatively starting Wednesday night is the new traffic pattern on Northbound I-77 from Cleveland Avenue to West Tusc, where the right lane is being termed an “alternate route”, taking you to Cleveland Avenue and Route 30 but eventually back onto 77.
If you want to drive further than that, you’ll want to be in the left lane.