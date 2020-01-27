      Weather Alert

Internet Marketer: Most Popular Super Bowl Food by State

Jim Michaels
Jan 27, 2020 @ 3:00am
Tailgate party spread with hot wings, pig in a blanket, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn with football and a football jersey.

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The folks at internet marketer Digital Third Coast have searched through Google searches, looking for the most popular Super Bowl food in each state.

For some reason, Ohio was the only state that went with party pinwheels, those wrapped tortilla sandwiches with lots of goodies inside.

Residents of a number of other states and cities chose loaded potato skins and cocktail weenies.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon