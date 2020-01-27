Internet Marketer: Most Popular Super Bowl Food by State
Tailgate party spread with hot wings, pig in a blanket, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn with football and a football jersey.
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The folks at internet marketer Digital Third Coast have searched through Google searches, looking for the most popular Super Bowl food in each state.
For some reason, Ohio was the only state that went with party pinwheels, those wrapped tortilla sandwiches with lots of goodies inside.
Residents of a number of other states and cities chose loaded potato skins and cocktail weenies.