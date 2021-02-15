      Weather Alert

Jackson Man Indicted on Numerous ‘Unlawful Securities Practices’ Counts

Jim Michaels
Feb 15, 2021 @ 5:14am
Charles Boulton (Stark County jail)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 67-year-old Jackson Township man faces 24 counts of unlawful securities practices.

Charles Boulton was arrested at his home last Thursday.

Bond was set Friday at $250,000.

The indictment handed up against Boulton is not specific about the charges, but Boulton is not a licensed securities broker according to the state of Ohio.

He was known for his company Radial Engine Innovations which he established in 2012.

