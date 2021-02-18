Kickoff for ‘Harvest for Hunger’, Foodbank Need Greater Than Ever
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank has kicked off its 30th Harvest for Hunger campaign.
The goal is 5.6 million meals.
And as more people than ever take advantage of the foodbank’s services, they will again waive the purchasing fees for the 100 food pantries in Stark County, and for the pantries in the other counties in the service area.
Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says the need continues to be great.
Their surveys indicate 3 of every 10 people who received food last year had never done so before.
The easiest way to give is at your local grocery store, with the “Check Out Hunger” program at the cash register.
Flowers says that program carried the campaign last year, with so many people working from home.
He says the under-construction warehouse and pantry on Cherry Avenue NE in Canton will open in July.