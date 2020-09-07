LABOR DAY UPDATE: Under 1,000 New Cases Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported under a thousand new cases of coronavirus in the state for a second straight day.
The department adds 778 cases to the tally, with a dozen of those cases out of Stark County, according to Monday’s numbers.
Stark had its first death from the virus in four days.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Sept 7
Ohio: 131,336 cases (+778),
4276 deaths (+17)
Stark: 2463 cases (+12),
156 deaths (+1)