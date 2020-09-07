      Weather Alert

LABOR DAY UPDATE: Under 1,000 New Cases Again

Jim Michaels
Sep 7, 2020 @ 2:23pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported under a thousand new cases of coronavirus in the state for a second straight day.

The department adds 778 cases to the tally, with a dozen of those cases out of Stark County, according to Monday’s numbers.

Stark had its first death from the virus in four days.

Here are the Monday numbers:

Mon Sept 7

Ohio: 131,336 cases (+778),
4276 deaths (+17)

Stark: 2463 cases (+12),
156 deaths (+1)

