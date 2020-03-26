Latest Corona Cancellation: PFHOF Drum Corps International Competition
Canton Bluecoats performing at Gervasi
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival event is already off the calendar.
The August 3rd Drum Corps International competition at Infocision Stadium in Akron is cancelled.
The voting members of the Drum Corps pointed to the health of participants as well as travel issues.
They plan to return in 2021.
The entire summer tour has been cancelled, idling the Canton Bluecoats corps.