      Breaking News
Latest Corona Cancellation: PFHOF Drum Corps International Competition

Latest Corona Cancellation: PFHOF Drum Corps International Competition

Jim Michaels
Mar 26, 2020 @ 7:34pm
Canton Bluecoats performing at Gervasi

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival event is already off the calendar.

The August 3rd Drum Corps International competition at Infocision Stadium in Akron is cancelled.

The voting members of the Drum Corps pointed to the health of participants as well as travel issues.

They plan to return in 2021.

The entire summer tour has been cancelled, idling the Canton Bluecoats corps.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon