LATEST: DeWine Tests Negative for Virus, Gets Another Test Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He tested positive for coronavirus, then a few hours later, he tested negative.
It was quite a day for Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday, learning Thursday night in a more traditional test for the virus that he does not have it.
That first test was required in order to greet President Trump in Cleveland, so he was unable to do that.
That second test was done by the Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
DeWine will be tested again Saturday.
The governor’s office explains that the rapid-test given before he was to greet President Trump is newer and at times can be inexact.
The second negative test is the traditional throat swab test being administered thousands of times a day across Ohio.