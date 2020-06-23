Latest on Possibilities for the PFHOF Game
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are a number of contingency plans for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, including a football game without fans or postponing the game, organizers tell WKYC Channel 3.
But still among the plans is a full house at Tom Benson Stadium, something Hall of Fame President David Baker figures fans want, based on the sellout of 20,000 tickets in 22 minutes.
The governor has cast doubt on that happening.